Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, 05 April 2023. Relations between the Russian Federation and the US are in a deep crisis, and Washington's foreign policy has led to today's Ukrainian crisis, Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony of presenting credentials to foreign ambassadors, which was attended, among others, by the new US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy. EPA-EFE/VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT