From left, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-controlled Donetsk region, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, attend a Security Council meeting via videoconference, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.,Image: 767431548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. POOL PHOTO, Model Release: no, Pictured: Vladimir Putin