Lancement d'un masque de protection visière avec écran par Louis Vuitton There are many sights one sees in 2020 that give the year a distinct dystopian Sci-Fi vibe. Mega-cities like New York being ground to a halt. Great Depression-style lines outside of Trader Joe's. And now Louis Vuitton's 2021 Cruise Collection has offered something new for the list: a monogram-print face shield. LV monogram took the fashion mask all the way to full-on shield levels. Furthermore, with PPE-wearing long being common practice in East Asia. No price yet.