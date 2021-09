epa09494549 Relatives of prisoners ask for information at the entrance of the Deprivation of Liberty Center Number 1, after a riot, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 28 September 2021. At least 24 inmates have died and another 49 have been injured after a riot registered in the Center for Deprivation of Liberty Number 1 of the coastal city of Guayaquil, in southwestern Ecuador, apparently due to a confrontation between gangs that dispute control of that penitentiary center. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin