epa09429934 Migrants from Afghanistan are seen in the house which smugglers used as a secret house as they detained by Turkish security forces during an operation in the border city of Van, Turkey, late 25 August 2021 (issued 26 August 2021). Border security is being increased to a higher level in order to prevent illegal crossings from Iran. Unlike back in 2011, when millions of refugees from Syria found an open Turkey border, an extremely guarded border awaits Afghan refugees trying to reach Turkey from Iran. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET