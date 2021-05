GHAZIABAD, INDIA - APRIL 23 : Covid-19 patients get oxygen on the spot provided by Sikh Organization at Gurdwara in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India on April 23, 2021. India put oxygen tankers on special express trains as major hospitals in Delhi NCR to save COVID-19 patients who are struggling to breathe. Imtiyaz Khan / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM