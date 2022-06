epa10039435 A video of former President Donald Trump is played as Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building, in Washington, DC, USA, 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Anna Moneymaker / POOL