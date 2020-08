epa08415311 A hairdresser wearing a protective face mask and plastic shield gives a haircut to a customer wearing protective face mask in the reopened salon in Prague, Czech Republic, 11 May 2020. Hairdressing salons across the country are allowed to open from 11 May 2020 as next wave of Czech government?s easing the restrictive measures declared to quell the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK