epaselect An ambulance believed to carry a passenger infected with the novel coronavirus leaves the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal where the Diamond Princess cruise ship is docked, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 07 February 2020. Japan's health ministry announced that 41 more people onboard have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total number to 61. The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed at least 638 people and infected over 31,000 others, mostly in China.