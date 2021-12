epa09563765 Romanian medical staff prepare the outfit before to enter in the covid section of Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, in Bucharest, Romania, 04 November 2021. Romania registered today 489 coronavirus related deaths, 1,902 patients being hospitalized in intensive care units, in the entire country. Romanian health authorities are struggling to cope with the outbreak of the fourth wave, as only 37percent of the adult population has been immunized trough vaccination. Bucharest University Hospital must take care of all non-covid patients from almost one third of the country, the medical staff being overwhelmed. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT