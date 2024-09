Former US President Donald J Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump after Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI, USA at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Monday night was Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump recounted the story in his speech, and also talked about Biden, immigration, and other topics. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM