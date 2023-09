DERNA, LIBYA - SEPTEMBER 17: An aerial view of devastation after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region, in Derna, Libya on September 17, 2023. At least 11,300 people have been killed and thousands more are still missing following the floods caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel, according to the UN Humanitarian Office (OCHA); more than 40,000 people have been displaced across Libya’s northeastern areas by the deadly floods, the UN office said. Halil Fidan / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM / Profimedia Images