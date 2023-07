MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 22, 2016: Match TV Channel general producer Tina Kandelaki (L) and ESforce Holding General Director Anton Cherepennikov at the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive contest as part of the 2016 Epicenter e-sports tournament at VTB Ice Palace. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS,Image: 303639993, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no