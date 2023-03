epa10522759 A handout photo made available by the U.S. Air Force of an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft taking off on a training mission at Creech Air Force Base, USA 13 May 2013 (issued 14 March 2023). The United States European Command (EUCOM) said in a statement that two Russian Su-27 aircraft 'conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept' with a US unmanned MQ-9 aircraft that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea on 14 March 2023. The incident occurred at about 7:03 AM (CET) when one of the Russian aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9 causing US forces to bring the unmanned aircraft down in international waters, the statement added. EPA-EFE/Senior Master Sgt. Paul Holcomb HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES