epaselect epa08722872 Refugees and migrants wait to board buses outside Kara Tepe camp on their way to the port of Mytilene, Lesbos, Greece, 05 October 2020. Approximately 850 refugees and migrants with free-movement permits are departing Lesbos island for the port of Lavrion, in Attica, onboard the ferry 'Nissos Chios'. Then they will be transferred to accommodation facilities in mainland Greece, awaiting relocation to European countries through Greece's agreements with several EU member states. EPA-EFE/VANGELIS PAPANTONIS