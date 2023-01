Momente de groază pentru pasageri, după ce ușa unui avion s-a deschis în zbor, în Rusia - VIDEO

epa05215926 The modernized military transport aircraft An-26 flies after the ceremony of it handing to Ukrainian military unit on the Antonov plant in Kiev, Ukraine, 17 March 2016. Antonov design bureau, Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing and services company and part of the state-run Ukroboronprom Concern, has completed the modernization of An-26 military transport aircraft to transfer it to the military unit in the city of Boryspil. The An-26 military transport aircraft named 'Lucky' was stored in a military unit in Boryspil from 2005 to 2014. After the beginning of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine in 2014, volunteers and community activists restored the plane at their own expense and transferred it to the Ukrainian military. At the end of 2015, Antonov design bureau started modernization of the aircraft as UNIAN agency informed. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO