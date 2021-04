epa09126826 A handout photo made available by Emirates News Agency (WAM), shows Noura al-Matroushi (R) and Mohammed al-Mulla (L) the newly announced UAE's astronauts for the country's space program, United Arab Emirates, 10 April 2021. Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced in a tweet that he named the first Arab female astronaut Emirati Noura Al Matrooshi in addition to countryman Mohammed Al Mulla they are to get trained at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and be part of the UAE's space porgram. They were chosen from over 4,000 candidates. EPA-EFE/EMIRATES NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES