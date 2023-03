epa10508132 Georgian police uses water cannon to disperse protesters as they take part in a rally to protest the so-called 'Foreign Agents Law' which the Georgian Parliament is going to adopt in the future, in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, 07 March 2023. The law says that a Georgian legal entity, which is more than 20 percent funded from abroad, must be considered as an agent of foreign influence and has to register with the Georgian Ministry of Justice. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE