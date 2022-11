October 12, 2022, ask Air Base, Poland: VIDEO AVAILABLE: CONTACT [email protected] TO RECEIVE**..Fighter jets from Italy, Poland and the United States took to the skies over NATO’s eastern flank as part of NATO’s Air Shielding mission. The line-up of aircraft included Italian Eurofighters, Polish F-16s and Polish MiG-29s and United States F-22s. The planned one-day series of aerial manoeuvres were conducted from Łask Air Base in Poland on 12 October 2022...NATO’s Air Shielding mission is an increased air and missile defence posture along the Alliance’s eastern flank, implemented in the wake of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Allies have deployed more fighter jets and ground-based air and missile defence systems to protect Allies along the eastern flank against possible air and missile threats. This is purely defensive, and a key component of NATO's enhanced deterrence and defence posture. NATO’s Air Shielding involves deployments ranging from a few weeks to several months at air bases and key locations in the eastern part of the Alliance...Footage includes aerial manoeuvres of Italian Eurofighters, Polish F-16s and MiG-29s, and US F-22s...The aerial manoeuvres come amid increased tensions on NATO's Eastern flank due to Russia's war in Ukraine and threats from Kremlin leaders to members of the NATO Alliance...Where: Łask Air Base, Poland.When: 12 Oct 2022.Credit: US Air Force/Cover Images..**EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED SUPPLIER. (Credit Image: © Cover Images via ZUMA Press)