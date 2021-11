epa07940157 A visitor looks at the painting entitled 'Salvator Mundi' by Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo Da Vinci's workshop during an exhibition at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 22 October 2019. The exhbition running from 24 October 2019 to 24 February 2020 marks the 500th anniversary of Da Vinci's death. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON