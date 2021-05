epa09176360 (FILE) - Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates (R) and his wife Melinda Gates (L), Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, leave the Elysee Palace after they received the French Legion of Honor medal, in Paris, France, France, 21 April 2017 (reissued 03 May 2021). Bill and Melinda Gates are splitting up after 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates announced on 03 May 2021 in a tweet. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA