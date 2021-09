epa09433155 A cleaner dressed in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) sanitizes surfaces inside the New South Wales (NSW) Health building in Sydney, Australia, 28 August 2021. The building is undergoing a deep clean after a COVID-19 positive person entered the premises. All of NSW is under strict lockdown after a record number of COVID-19 cases that have authorities concerned for the healthcare system. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT