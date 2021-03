epa06118946 The complete set up of the tray of offerings with the fruits and sweetmeats for the spirits and lit oil lamps prior to the beginning of an exorcism ceremony at a home in Makola, in the suburbs of Colombo, Sri Lanka 31 July 2017. These forms of exorcism highly intertwined with local religion, astrology, myth, belief, tradition, culture etc. are still practiced in Sri Lanka to cure illnesses, ward off evil spirits etc. from those afflicted. There have been instances where such blind faith has cost the patients their lives since illnesses that could be treated with medication have been ignore by the faith on exorcism. However these traditional practices continue with a unique element of Sri Lankan culture and practices. EPA/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA