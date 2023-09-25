O mireasă care și-a pierdut vederea în adolescență și-a legat la ochi toți invitații la nuntă, în Marea Britanie

Lucy și-a pierdut vederea după ce a fost diagnosticată cu Incontinentia Pigmenti, o tulburare genetică rară cunoscută sub numele de boala Bloch-Sulzberger.
Ea mărturisit că ziua nunții, organizată în salonul Kev Gardens, a fost „cea mai bună zi din viața ei” și s-a declarat încântată că „toți invitații au fost de acord să se pună pentru câteva momente în pielea ei”,
Când s-a oficiat căsătoria cu alesul ei, Ollie Cave, cu care era logodită de 5 ani, toți invtații și-au pus mască la ochii. „Doar tata a fost fără, în drumul la mașină la altar. N-am vrut se se accidenteze”.
Soțul Ollie a așteptat-o în biserică legat la ochi, ca și ceilalti oaspeți.
@lucyedwards So this is the moment that I blindfolded all my guests, and I walked down the aisle on my #wedding day… Myself and Ollie thought it would be a really good idea to blindfold him as well, as when I got to the end, and my dad passed my hand to Ollie he was able to feel my wedding dress in the exact way that I felt it when I first had it on. This was such an important experience for us both even though Ollie isnt blind, but we thought it was really important for him and all of my guests to experience what its like for me in the most important moment of our life so far. As you can see me, Ollie and my dad are really struggling to hold it together. It was such an emotional moment and one that I will remember for the rest of my life. I am so lucky that I have a husband that accepts me for exactly who I am my disability and everything. The whole me. I walked down the aisle to arrival of the birds by @The Cinematic Orchestra, as this is the song at the end of one of my favourite films, the Theory of Everything. Stephen Hawking has been a massive role model in my life and I always cry at the end of that movie at his final monologue. I really believe in the philosophy that we are all just small beings and atoms on this massive planet and Stephen taught me that you can love and hate your disability equally, and thats a truly beautiful thing. Its a sense of self that Ive had to work on and I felt truly independent when walking down the aisle with my dad to this song. This is quite an emotional and raw moment to share with you guys, but I thought it was so important as its not a typical way that a bride walks down the aisle but it was my way. Just remember you are so special and you dont have to follow traditions if you dont want to. Our wedding day is about you and the person that you love and every moment needs to feel right for you. Thank you to the amazing harpist @Amie True Music ♬ Arrival of the Birds (From „The Crimson Wing Mystery of the Flamingos”) – The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
„M-am simțit ca o prințesă”
„Am crezut că a fi o mireasă oarbă va fi supărător, dar m-am simțit ca o prințesă și am trăit o zi excepțională. Sper că îi inspir pe alți oameni cu dizabilități să se scuture de prejudecăți”,a declarat Lucy, pentru Mirror.
În timpul petrecerii de la luxosul salon Kev Gardens, lumea a fost dezlegată la ochi, „sa vadă meniul, nu:?”.
„Eram tristă că prietenii și familia îmi vor zâmbi și nu voi putea vedea fețele lor bucuroase, dar nimic din toate astea nu a contat. A fost un moment în care m-am putut accepta cu adevărat pentru ceea ce sunt”, a mai spus Lucy.
Când m-a cerut în căsătorie, acum cinci ani, eram în Tenerife. M-a dus la plaja privată a hotelului nostru, deoarece nisipul de acolo era strălucitor și știa încă mai vedeam sclipiciiul în acel moment. A fost superb.Lucy Edwards:
