epaselect epa08349593 Brazilian former soccer player Ronaldinho Gaucho arrives at the Hotel Palmaroga in Asuncion, Paraguay, 07 April 2020. Ronaldinho and his brother entered the hotel to serve house arrest after leaving the police headquarters. The brothers remained in police custody for a month after being charged with entering Paraguay with fake passports and were released on a 1.6-million US dollar bail. EPA-EFE/NATHALIA AGUILAR