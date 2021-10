Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu gestures at the South Gauteng high Court in Johannesburg on September 27, 2021. The chilling trial of a policewoman accused of murdering five relatives and a boyfriend to cash in on insurance claims, has captivated South Africans, struck by her brass in the face of blood-curdling allegations. Eyebrows raised in defiance, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, 46, sat nonchalantly in the dock of a Johannesburg court on Monday, hair pinned into two lopsided buns.,Image: 634659992, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia