epaselect epa09868169 Ukrainian soldiers inspect destroyed Russian military machinery in the areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army in the city of Bucha, Ukraine, 03 April 2022. Dmitrivka and the area around had recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI