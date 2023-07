FILE - Tourists use umbrellas to shelter as they visit Rome, July 22, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat.,Image: 792362546, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no