An oil and gas platform off the coast of Libya in the Central Mediterranean in the area of Bahr Essalam Gas Field and Bouri Oilfield, February 25, 2022, Libya. These Natural Gas platforms connect the energy supply from the coast of Libya and the island of Sicily in Italy. Under agreements with the Italian government, they were inaugurated in 2004 by Gadafi and Berlusconi and will be essential for the transit of gas from North Africa and Europe, due to the possible cut in Russian gas supplies because of the war in Ukraine. Photo by Antonio Sempere/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM