TEXAS, USA - MAY 25: A view from the makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. Flowers are placed on a makeshift memorial. - The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief Wednesday after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. Texas state troopers outside Robb Elementary School 19 students and one teacher were killed during a massacre in a Texas elementary school, the deadliest US school shooting. Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM