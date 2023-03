07.03.2023 A sample of external Russian passport with an embedded electronic chip is on display at the Mikron Plant in Zelenograd, a town in the suburb of Moscow, Russia. The Mikron Group of Companies, the largest Russian manufacturer and exporter of microelectronics, produces over 700 types of products including integrated circuits for data storage, identity, payment, travel cards, and power management units.,Image: 761037281, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no