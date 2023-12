December 14, 2023, Brussels, Belgium: Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán as seen talking with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob and Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer at the Round Table - Tour de Table meeting room, during the European Council summit with the EU leaders before the official talks while Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz spotted talking with Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silina and President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides. European leaders agreed to open EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova. Hungary blocks €50bn in EU aid for Ukraine hours after membership talks were approved. Hungary's PM Viktor Orban vetoed the plan of the bloc for extra money to Kyiv. EUCO, Brussels, Belgium on December 14, 2023. Profimedia Images