First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska addresses attendees via video during a meeting on the "Gross Human Rights Violations Due To The Aggression Against Ukraine" in the Trusteeship Council Chamber, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at United Nations headquarters.,Image: 757839780, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no