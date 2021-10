epa02610487 Afghan Aschiana School children line up to get food at a Aschiana center in Kabul, Afghanistan on 02 March 2011. Aschiana schools assist thousands of children whose parents cannot afford to send them to regular public schools. There are currently eight Aschiana schools located around Kabul attending to approximately 10,000 needy students, the majority of them are girls ranging from ages seven to 17. Coming from poor households most of the children are forced to work after school, cleaning cars, polishing shoes, or collecting garbage. EPA/S. SABAWOON