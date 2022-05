epa09776157 A displaced Yemeni child carries her infant brother next to a makeshift shelter at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 21 February 2022. Save the Children has warned that about 4.3 million children in Yemen may lose all humanitarian aid next March due to donor funding shortages. The international agency estimated that a child dies every ten minutes in war-ridden Yemen from preventable diseases, such as diarrhea and malnutrition since its healthcare system has collapsed and lack of humanitarian needs, including nutrition, clean water and safe sanitation, due to seven years of escalating conflict. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB