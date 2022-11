epa10296318 A person walks through the old town of Salto de Castro, Spain, 08 November 2022 (issued 09 November 2022). The town has been uninhabited for over three decades since the hydroelectric plant that was built in the 50's was shut down. The municipality of Fonfria (in Zamora province, central Spain), where Salto de Castro is located, has received with the same proportion of caution as enthusiasm the unusual interest that has aroused the latest offer for the sale of the unoccupied town for 260,000 euros. EPA-EFE/MARIAM A. MONTESINOS