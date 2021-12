epa09623186 Pope Francis delivers a speech during a meeting with refugees at the Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, 05 December 2021. Pope Francis returns to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, to plead for better treatment of refugees as attitudes towards immigrants harden across Europe. EPA-EFE/LOUISA GOULIAMAKI POOL