Cine este Pavel Sorokin, „arma secretă” a lui Vladimir Putin: „Occidentul a subestimat noua generație de la Kremlin”

8217852 17.06.2022 Pavel Sorokin, Russian First Deputy Minister of Energy attends a session "Foreign Competency Substitution in the Industrial Support of Russian LNG Projects" of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia.,Image: 700477932, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no