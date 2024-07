Pe unde va trece coridorul rutier NATO între România, Bulgaria și Grecia. Expert militar: „Vom vedea, în primul rând, un efect economic”

A column of about 80 armored personnel carriers, tanks, military vehicles and 400 soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the US Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment, started Wednesday, May 13, 2015, a march of 483 kilometers, from the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base (Constanta County, 226 km. East of Bucharest) to a military polygon in Cincu (Brasov County, 169 km. North of Bucharest). The training action, called "The Cavalry March", moves the US military unit from the Black Sea seaside to Fagaras Mountains, in Charpatians.