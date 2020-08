epa08494446 The Florida Army National Guard's members conduct nasal swabs and Coronavirus tests at the testing Location at Hard Rock Cafe Miami's Super Bowl stadium's parking lot in Miami, Florida, USA, 18 June 2020. Florida reported another record 3,207 new cases of COVID-19 on 18 June. The rate of positive tests has also climbed this week. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA