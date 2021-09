epa09412374 A Romanian tourist holds her printed Covid Digital Certificate before checking-in for her flight, at the departures terminal of Henri-Coanda International Airport, in Otopeni, Romania, 13 August 2021. Starting Friday, August 13, the COVID Digital Certificate, a proof of vaccination against Covid-19, passing through the disease or the negative result of an RT-PCR coronavirus test, is the only document that allows entry into EU countries. The obligation to present the digital certificate refers only to the countries that require such documents at the border as well as the return to Romania from yellow and red list countries, according to the National Association of Agencies of Tourism. Crossing borders is possible without the existence of these certificates, but in compliance with the national quarantine rules of each state. The COVID digital certificate can be presented at customs both in print and on the phone, the validation being done using the QR code, which is scanned at the border. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT ATTENTION EDITORS: PERSONAL DATA BLURRED DUE TO DATA PRIVACY LAW