epa10059098 Ukrainian serviceman Petro (43) with his bride Nataliya (48) are congratulated by relatives and friend during their wedding ceremony at a wedding palace, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 July 2022. Still being under the danger of shelling, life in Ukraine's capital Kyiv is slowly returning to normal, after towns and villages in the northern part of the Kyiv region, became battlefields, heavily shelled, causing death and damage when Russian troops tried to reach Kyiv in February and March 2022. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting the conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY