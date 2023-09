Meciul de fotbal de duminică dintre Atletico Madrid și Sevilla a fost suspendat din cauza ploilor torențiale.

Spain is hit by a hurricane



The Hurricane Dana and torrential downpours led to severe flooding in Spain. The subway is flooded in #Madrid.



Residents of the capital and the district of Mancha Alta de Toledo were urged not to leave their homes. pic.twitter.com/gnGH49lHrA