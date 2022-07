Podul istoric Koningshaven din Rotterdam nu va mai fi demontat ca să facă loc iahtului lui Jeff Bezos, după valul de critici

Panoramic wide angle view of the iconic historic De Hef - Koningshavenbrug Bridge in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam may be dismantled for Jeff Bezos superyacht to pass under, as the mast of the sailboat exceeds the height of the bridge. The two-tower with swing lift bridge is an old level steel railroad bridge connecting the island, Noordereiland in the Maas river in the Southern part of Rotterdam. The bridge was built in 1877 and suffered damage during the 1940 German bombings. Since 2017 after the renovation work, the municipality promised that the bridge would never be dismantled again. The superyacht for the multibillionaire chairman of Amazon is built in the Dutch shipyards of Oceanco. The city council said in a statement that if they will proceed the cost of the deconstruction will be covered by the shipbuilder. Rotterdam, The Netherlands on February 4, 2022 De Hef Bridge In Rotterdam May Be Dismantled For Jeff Bezos Superyacht, Netherlands - 04 Feb 2022,Image: 661530129, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia