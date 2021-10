epa09512934 People take part in a protest in front of the Constitutional Tribunal headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, 07 October 2021 (issued 08 October 2021). The Constitutional Tribunal ruled on 07 October that several articles of the EU Treaties do not comply with the Polish constitution, calling into question the primacy of European Union law over national legislation. The ruling by Poland?s Constitutional Tribunal on the primacy of the the country's constitution over EU law is similar to judgements made in other EU states. EPA-EFE/Radek Pietruszka POLAND OUT