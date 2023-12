Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (L), chief of General Staff Gen. Wieslaw Kukula (front) and the forces' operational commander Gen. Maciej Klisz (R) during a press conference after the National Security Council (BBN) meeting in Warsaw, Poland, 29 December 2023. Polish President Andrzej Duda has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (BBN) after an unidentified object entered Poland's airspace from the side of the Ukrainian border. Profimedia Images