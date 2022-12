epa08486201 People walk past a graffiti mural depicting legendary Italian actor Alberto Sordi (R) driving a motorcycle and wearing his iconic outfit from the film 'An American in Rome' as the current mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi (L), rides pillion, painted on a wall in the Bohemian and trendy Trastevere district of Rome, Italy, 15 June 2020. The mural was painted by street artist Harry Greb, who has recently completed other headline-grabbing works such as the 'Abraccio' ('Hug') mural dedicated to COVID-19 victims that decorates a wall at the Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital or a tribute to George Floyd, whose death during a police arrest has sparked anti-racism protests across the globe. This new mural featuring Sordi marks the 100th birth anniversary of the Italian actor whose thick Roman accent and resounding bass voice became his biggest trademarks. His most famous film appearance had him embody a delusional Roman named Nando Mericoni who 'americanizes' everything in his life and adopts hilariously out-of-place mannerisms and affectations as he obsessively fetishizes American pop culture. In the 1954 comedy film, it obviously was not the now-41-year-old Raggi riding on the back of his bike; instead, it was the actress Maria Pia Casilio, who played Nando's exasperated-yet-loyal girlfriend Elvy. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI