epa09637941 South African president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the state memorial service for former president Frederik Willem de Klerk in Cape Town, South Africa, 12 December 2021. Former South African president and Nobel Peace laureate Frederik Willem de Klerk passed away on 11 November 2021 at the age of 85. A state memorial was held in his honour attended by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa amongst other dignitaries. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA