Președintele Camerei Comunelor din Canada și-a cerut scuze, după ce a îndemnat la ovații în parlament pentru un veteran ucrainean care a luptat pentru naziști

September 22, 2023, Ottawa, ON, Canada: Yaroslav Hunka, right, waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.