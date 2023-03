epa10520899 Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 13 March 2023. The Mexican President said on the day that his country is safer than the US amid criticism of security in Mexico. Lopez Obrador commented on his country's safety after the US Department of State issued alerts to warn its citizens not to visit some Mexican cities after the kidnapping and killing of US tourists earlier this month in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros. EPA-EFE/ISAAC ESQUIVEL